Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Length213.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Height72.6 in.
Maximum payload3999.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tan
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Standard Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Woodland Green
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Ocean Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
