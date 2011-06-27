  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length250.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload3496.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tan
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Ocean Blue
  • Lamp Black
  • Olympic White
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Blue
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles