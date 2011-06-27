  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm385 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size7.4 l7.4 l7.4 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 3600 rpm230 hp @ 3600 rpm230 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum payload3078.0 lbs.3356.0 lbs.3356.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Lengthno212.6 in.212.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Red
  • Summit White
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Caramel Brown Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Adobe Gold Metallic
