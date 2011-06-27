  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1999 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circlenono47.6 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Roomno61.5 in.61.5 in.
Rear leg roomno33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomno66.3 in.66.3 in.
Measurements
Length227.6 in.227.6 in.246.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7500 lbs.
Curb weight4292 lbs.5507 lbs.5458 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Height74.2 in.74.4 in.74.1 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.143.5 in.157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Maximum payloadno3158.0 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
Interior Colorsno
  • Neutral
  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Red
  • Gray
  • Red
  • Neutral
  • Blue
See C/K 2500 Series InventorySee C/K 2500 Series InventorySee C/K 2500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles