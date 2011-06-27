  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 C/K 2500 Series
3 reviews
Serves me very well

J Sherman, 03/21/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had the truck for 10 years and use it as a truck. We pull a travel trailer and have made many long trips. The Chevy is holding up very, very well at 130,000 miles. I expect it to last to 200,000 miles. The only problem I had was head gasket failure due to poor coolant. The coolant was rated for 100k miles but lasted only 60k. The stock sound system is incredible. Fuel mileage is 15 - 16 on the highway; 10 mpg pulling a trailer. The truck has done everything I've asked and we are planning a 12 month trip with it and the travel trailer beginning this summer. Chevy did a good job when they built this vehicle. I made a good purchase.

good truck

shaggykjb, 05/31/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Very good purchase. This truck has the 3/4 ton frame and the famous 5.7L 350. the 1998 has a restyled interior that make this year model very nice for an older truck. As it is a domestic, parts for this truck will be much more affordable than say, a Toyota or nissan.

love

dennis, 07/28/2005
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

love my new truck

