Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1996 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPGnono15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.476.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.25.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)nono14/18 mpg
Combined MPGnono15
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4600 rpm245 hp @ 4600 rpm220 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circlenono44.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno37.5 in.no
Rear hip Roomno64.2 in.no
Rear leg roomno34.8 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno67.6 in.no
Measurements
Height73.8 in.73.8 in.70.4 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.141.5 in.131.5 in.
Length213.1 in.218.2 in.213.1 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Curb weightnono4001 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
