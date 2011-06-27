  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Best truck on the road

96 Diesel 4X4 , 01/02/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It's a heavy duty long bed with canopy and steel rack - diesel so 13 loaded and 15 on the road unloaded is good gas mileage! This truck goes anywhere in the snow with a load in the back! Starts anytime! Gives real security whenever, where ever! Only complaint is the heat/AC. Barely warm enough in the real cold on the road but does keep the frost off your nose and the AC just wouldn't stay charged. Good thing I live in the Seattle/Tacoma area! Defrost works fine! Love this truck!

Chevy 3/5 ton

TomT, 12/10/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had this truck 10 years. What a great truck. Hauled and hauled and never a real issue. Under-powered at high altitude with a full load. Only minor issues along the way, fuel pump, alternator, battery. The brakes lasted over 75,000 miles, not bad.

