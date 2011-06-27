Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews

96 Diesel 4X4 , 01/02/2009

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It's a heavy duty long bed with canopy and steel rack - diesel so 13 loaded and 15 on the road unloaded is good gas mileage! This truck goes anywhere in the snow with a load in the back! Starts anytime! Gives real security whenever, where ever! Only complaint is the heat/AC. Barely warm enough in the real cold on the road but does keep the frost off your nose and the AC just wouldn't stay charged. Good thing I live in the Seattle/Tacoma area! Defrost works fine! Love this truck!