  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 C/K 2500 Series
5(17%)4(83%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$869 - $1,829
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

'94 full size chevy truck review

kazumjr@cs.com, 11/08/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have 99,000 miles on this truck and it has never failed me once. This truck is very comfortable inside and looks great. My alternator went bad but my voltometer guage showed this problem, so I was able to fix it before my battery went dead. I would recomment this truck to anyone.

Report Abuse

my 2500 4X4 Silverado extended cab, LB

Eohipus, 05/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a very good utility vehicle as well as a very comfortable touring vehicle. I purchased the vehicle at 125,000 miles and put 50,000 miles without any extensive repair other than repair caused by driveing style/wear & tear. The 7.0 liter engine is strong in the Lower gears, but found wanting in accelleration in the higher gears.

Report Abuse

It's been a great truck

Jeff, 11/17/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We first bought the truck as a secondary vehicle to tow our 24 ft. boat and to haul other things. Little did we know, that we would have it this long! 156,500 miles later, it's still going strong! Our 16 year old son now drives it full time. But unfortunately, we will be selling it soon because of the lack of modern safety features.

Report Abuse

Tom's Review

tom r, 07/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It,s been very reliable till it hit 90,000 miles. The trans went and cost me $2,300 to repair.

Report Abuse

Good Truck

Tek, 08/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Well My parents bought this truck brand new, and i bought it from them. I was 16 when i bought it, It was an awesome first truck!! Chevy did a great job on these trucks.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles