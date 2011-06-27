Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews

'94 full size chevy truck review kazumjr@cs.com , 11/08/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have 99,000 miles on this truck and it has never failed me once. This truck is very comfortable inside and looks great. My alternator went bad but my voltometer guage showed this problem, so I was able to fix it before my battery went dead. I would recomment this truck to anyone. Report Abuse

my 2500 4X4 Silverado extended cab, LB Eohipus , 05/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a very good utility vehicle as well as a very comfortable touring vehicle. I purchased the vehicle at 125,000 miles and put 50,000 miles without any extensive repair other than repair caused by driveing style/wear & tear. The 7.0 liter engine is strong in the Lower gears, but found wanting in accelleration in the higher gears.

It's been a great truck Jeff , 11/17/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We first bought the truck as a secondary vehicle to tow our 24 ft. boat and to haul other things. Little did we know, that we would have it this long! 156,500 miles later, it's still going strong! Our 16 year old son now drives it full time. But unfortunately, we will be selling it soon because of the lack of modern safety features.

Tom's Review tom r , 07/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It,s been very reliable till it hit 90,000 miles. The trans went and cost me $2,300 to repair.