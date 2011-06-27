  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1993 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161416
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg13/17 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/680.0 mi.442.0/578.0 mi.476.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG161416
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.52.2 ft.52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.6 in.237.0 in.237.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.10000 lbs.9000 lbs.
Curb weight4021 lbs.no4261 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Height73.0 in.74.4 in.74.0 in.
Maximum payload2934.0 lbs.2563.0 lbs.2934.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.155.5 in.155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Ground clearanceno9.2 in.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black
