Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Chevy Quality lurod2001 , 05/19/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have had this truck since brand new. Currently has 145000 miles and still going strong. Starts right away, drives anywhere, pulls great and gas mpg not too bad for such a big vehicle. In my opinion, this is the best chevy body, after the body from the 68-72 years. The interior looks brand new. I had a coat of scotchguard applied from the dealer when I bought it. I have had lots of vehicles, both American and Japanese, from 50k vehicles to a recent Scion Xb and I got to say this is the only vehicle I've kept for this long. I tell my 7 year old son he will be driving this truck to (if gas is not $10 a gallon!). There are a lot of Chevys on the road---250k for his truck is the norm. Report Abuse

1995 Silverado Extended Cab spike_n58 , 04/08/2013 C1500 Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck about 2 week's ago, She had 122,200 mile's. Everything work's, and run's smooth as a kitten purring. The v6 is plenty of power for what I use it for. It get's excellent gas mileage. My wife love's it, She has a 2010 cobalt, and she drive's the truck more than the car! The service engine soon light come's on every now and then, I can't seem to find anything wrong with it, I think It's a short. Also it is a 5 speed automatic. Report Abuse

awesome truck russ , 02/13/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new. Now have 311,700 miles on all around excellent service. Had to put some major repairs but no drive train repairs as yet. Starter just went out. New A/C, Booster pump, wiper control/high low beam control radio and water pump. Hope to run it to 500,000 still looks great and ride is superior. Never did do good on gas but that's a truck. Been across country 3 times ready to go again. I think I have the highest mileage of most any 1995 Silverado on the road today. Always serviced on schedule. Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever owned Richst , 08/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful What can I say? 198,000 miles and it is only recently that I have had to replace a few inexpensive parts (water pump and thermostat). The AC blasts cold air. It's only been tuned twice in 7 years and passes air quality inspection year after year. It's been in deep snow, sand , mud, and just about everything else and has never let me down. I love this truck Report Abuse