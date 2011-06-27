Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Won't ever quit
This truck has been in My family for at least 8 years, we got it when it had around 200k on it. We had to rebuild the 5.7L v8 only because the frosh plug fell out and it burned up. it now has 460k on it body, and interior is still decent, and besides regular maintenance, like shocks, starters, breaks and oil changes this truck has been the most reliable truck i've seen. PS minus 40 degrees Celsius, still starts without being plugged in. Like a rock
Great Truck
bought this truck used in 1996 with 56k miles on it. Have 283,000 on it now. No major problems. Had to replace the transmission at about 180,000 miles, though this was my fault thinking I could pull a heavy trailer in OD on flat run. Replaced transmission and have had no other problems. Just replaced stereo speakers last week, all had gone out. Have put 2 A/C compressors and that is about it. Use Mobil 1 5w30 synthetic oil and change oil every 10,000 miles, filter every 5k. uses 1/2 quart in 5k. Still pulls trailer great with 350 engine. get about 16.5-18 mpg in town, can get as much as 22.5 on hwy. Clear coat starting to peel, but will keep this truck till it dies, and then some.
Juggernaut
Ive had trucks before but this chevy is the best beast I've ever owned. I have the 5.7l and auto transmission. If you have a crude understanding of basic maintenance, you can keep this truck running forever. If not, when it does break the parts are the cheapest I've ever seen in a truck.. Even the motor can be had for under a grand. The body has no rust the frame has surface rust I regularly sand and repaint. Its a shame they don't make them like this anymore.
Unstoppable
This is the 3rd 4.3l TBI I have owned. I recommend this motor in anything GM/Chevy made. My truck tows like nobody's business & fires-up strong EVERY time I turn the key. Has not once left me stranded. I just keep up on reg maintenance, the 189k miles she has now will undoubtedly be only a portion of what she will do. Parts are super easy to find too.
The 1993 Chevrolet Z71, Incredible
I just hit 215,000 miles with my truck. I just had the transmission rebuilt at 213,000, and it was the original transmission. This truck will run forever and it has never broken down on me anywhere. I wish the gas mileage was better, but with as many miles that this engine has, it still has smooth, strong power. An awesome workhorse. I wish I could buy another '93, brand new. I will definitely stick with a Chevrolet, but only after this truck can no longer run. I plan on rebuilding the engine so it should go for another 200,000 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 1500 Series
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner