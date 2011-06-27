  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 C/K 1500 Series
5(72%)4(28%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 1500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$826 - $1,739
Used C/K 1500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Won't ever quit

Mitch, 11/08/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This truck has been in My family for at least 8 years, we got it when it had around 200k on it. We had to rebuild the 5.7L v8 only because the frosh plug fell out and it burned up. it now has 460k on it body, and interior is still decent, and besides regular maintenance, like shocks, starters, breaks and oil changes this truck has been the most reliable truck i've seen. PS minus 40 degrees Celsius, still starts without being plugged in. Like a rock

Report Abuse

Great Truck

Anthony Marroy, 10/25/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

bought this truck used in 1996 with 56k miles on it. Have 283,000 on it now. No major problems. Had to replace the transmission at about 180,000 miles, though this was my fault thinking I could pull a heavy trailer in OD on flat run. Replaced transmission and have had no other problems. Just replaced stereo speakers last week, all had gone out. Have put 2 A/C compressors and that is about it. Use Mobil 1 5w30 synthetic oil and change oil every 10,000 miles, filter every 5k. uses 1/2 quart in 5k. Still pulls trailer great with 350 engine. get about 16.5-18 mpg in town, can get as much as 22.5 on hwy. Clear coat starting to peel, but will keep this truck till it dies, and then some.

Report Abuse

Juggernaut

eviljoel, 10/02/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Ive had trucks before but this chevy is the best beast I've ever owned. I have the 5.7l and auto transmission. If you have a crude understanding of basic maintenance, you can keep this truck running forever. If not, when it does break the parts are the cheapest I've ever seen in a truck.. Even the motor can be had for under a grand. The body has no rust the frame has surface rust I regularly sand and repaint. Its a shame they don't make them like this anymore.

Report Abuse

Unstoppable

Tinnerette, 04/11/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is the 3rd 4.3l TBI I have owned. I recommend this motor in anything GM/Chevy made. My truck tows like nobody's business & fires-up strong EVERY time I turn the key. Has not once left me stranded. I just keep up on reg maintenance, the 189k miles she has now will undoubtedly be only a portion of what she will do. Parts are super easy to find too.

Report Abuse

The 1993 Chevrolet Z71, Incredible

Greggo, 07/02/2005
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just hit 215,000 miles with my truck. I just had the transmission rebuilt at 213,000, and it was the original transmission. This truck will run forever and it has never broken down on me anywhere. I wish the gas mileage was better, but with as many miles that this engine has, it still has smooth, strong power. An awesome workhorse. I wish I could buy another '93, brand new. I will definitely stick with a Chevrolet, but only after this truck can no longer run. I plan on rebuilding the engine so it should go for another 200,000 miles.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 1500 Series for sale

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles