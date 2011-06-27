Used 1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Chevy Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPGno15no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.434.0/527.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no14/17 mpgno
Combined MPGno15no
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4600 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm245 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.53.4 ft.47.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length238.7 in.238.7 in.218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Curb weight5609 lbs.4983 lbs.5434 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.8600 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.0 in.8.5 in.
Height82.1 in.83.1 in.83.3 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.155.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Madrid Red
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Madrid Red
  • Madrid Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
