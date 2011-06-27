Used 1992 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height79.7 in.79.5 in.80.9 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.110.0 in.110.0 in.
Length202.2 in.178.2 in.178.2 in.
Width79.5 in.79.4 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Pastel Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Sedona Tan
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Sedona Tan
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Pastel Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Pastel Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Sedona Tan
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
