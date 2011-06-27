Used 1991 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.242.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG171613
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Wheel base110.0 in.125.0 in.146.0 in.
Length178.2 in.202.2 in.223.2 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • Sedona Tan
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
