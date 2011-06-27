Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

It's doing its job. evanz , 09/28/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my second car. I bought it, after weeks of searching for something else in my price range. I don't really like Chevy, but i got it in great shape, and condition. I bought it with 80,000 miles, and it now has about 105,000. I've driven it across states without hesitating. The only thing I've had to replace was the fuel pump at about 100. Everything else works fine, and even looks alright. The car isnt fast, but if you give enough gas it can go. I live in an area with snow, ice, rain, and hills, and this car works fine everywhere. I take good care of my cars aesthetically, and get their regular maintenance. But I drive the **** out of my cars, and this one is still holding up fine. Report Abuse

A great engine surrounded by an average car happychihuahua , 10/01/2012 14 of 16 people found this review helpful The EcoTec 2.2 is a marvelous engine, its powerful, quiet and as reliable as an anvil, a testament to its foreign design. The rest of the car however is General Motors, what can you say. The steel on the car is paper thin, so even a slight bump will distort the quarter panels and your plastic bumper will never fit properly again. The interior is typical GM, with the bizarre toilet seat flusher door handles and the cheap plastic interior. The plastic covers by the mirrors tend to slap off and the manual mirror adjusters tend to break. The shift level gets loose and since its plastic will begin to fall apart, requiring replacement. The interior noise is higher than it should be. Report Abuse

Great first time car kiprsnx , 02/21/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I got my cavalier at around 40k miles, recently traded it in for a pickup at 105k miles. Was very sad to see it go. Only thing I ever needed to fix was a bad fuel pump and a leaking water pump. Got me through many drives from Washington-California, and a year of 30 mile work commutes. I also left it sitting for almost a year and had no problem starting it up. Only real complaints I have are the radio controls are blocked if you have anything in the cupholders, the piece of plastic on the dash against the windshield cracks and the road noise. Other than that, it's fun to drive, comfortable and has great gas mileage. Would definately recommend! Report Abuse

No Frills Ride Monkey Man , 08/18/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nothing really surprising about it. The EcoTec engine is much more powerful than the clunker they used to put in Cavaliers. The sheetmetal is paper thin and dents easily. I damaged my quarter panel and was able to repair it by removing it, stomping on it a few times with my sneakers and putting it back on. The metal is that thin! It has been pretty reliable so far without problems, but I'm nowhere near the 100K mile mark yet. Interior and road noise is higher than in the late 90's versions. Ride is choppier too due to the tighter suspension and the 14" wheels. Styling is nothing exceptional but it looks better than it used to. Ugly toilet flusher style interior door handles, ugh. Report Abuse