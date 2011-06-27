Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

This Car Will Not Die smk92 , 07/26/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car 14 months ago for 1500 dollars. It had 273,000 km on it and the only major thing that had been replaced by that point was the water pump (I know cuz it was my sisters). It now has 312,000 km on it and still running like a charm. I am now replacing the fuel pump because it just went but for a car with 312,000 I can't complain. I love this car to death and I will drive it until it dies. In the last 14 months I have spent maybe 300 dollars on it for minor repairs (sensors etc.) Report Abuse

Best car i have owned..it just keeps going and ... todd , 04/23/2016 LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car new off the dealer lot. I currently have over 235K miles and still getting 24MPG city driving. It uses about 1/2 qtr every 4k-5k miles. The clutch needed replacing at around 75K due to a failure on the springs, but the replacement GM clutch is still going in the car but is showing signs of needing to be replaced again after 160k miles. The original alternator gave out at 220K miles and i was still running the original serpentine belt. Other than these repairs and the usual repairs (brakes, rotors, struts, springs,filters, plugs, ect) the car is still on its original factory parts including ball joints, tie rods, CV joints, ect. But after 14 years the car is showing its age from michigan winters and such, but is still running strong. Goes to show you if you take car of the car and do the repairs/maintanence...it will run for a long long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

318,000 with 2 repairs roadwarrior13 , 06/23/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Finally totalled on NJTPK in multi-vehicle pile-up with 318,000+ miles, only 2 real repairs ever = water pump, alternator. Other = 1 wheel bearing & exhaust. Change oil regularly & do very little else... looking for another one :)

Average at best cav_rider666 , 06/04/2012 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned my Cavalier for six years now and the car has treated me well. The interior is roomy and comfortable, however the build quality is terrible and I have a nice crack that formed on top of the dash. The handling is ok if you drive sensibly, but the Cavalier isn't a blast to drive. It will do the trick to get you from A to B but you won't have much fun in the process. The 2.2L OHV engine is reliable and relatively cheap on gas, but don't expect the same level of performance or sophistication as the japanese brands. Overal the Cavalier was a good car for the price paid but there are far better cars out there.