Used 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

224,000 miles and just getting started snm1220 , 12/19/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I acquired this car from my son after turning my 4 door car over to my children for their family use. I immediately noticed the 35 mpg plus highway gas mileage with the 4 speed automatic transmission. The air is ice cold in the summer & very warm in the winter. Visibility, ride & handling is very good. This car runs all day at highway speed, uses no oil or has any fluid leaks. Replacement parts are inexpensive. This is truly the most reliable, least cost per mile vehicle i've ever owned. At 300,000 miles I may change the transmission fluid for the first time. I can't imagine any foreign vehicle delivering this value. Report Abuse

Freakin sweet TyBong , 11/23/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this car off of a friend for 500 bones as a beater car (I hate car loans! never again!) to get to work and back. Got the car at 230,000 miles, now have 245,000 and still runs like a champ! Starts funny, struts are messed up, but still runs great like the first day we signed the title over. I've owned a 2002 camry and got less value off of that than my little cavy. That Toyota was junk, go GM! Report Abuse

Good little car! Nicolek , 08/21/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 6 years now and I just loved it. I had to replace starter, alternator, battery 2x, struts, and other basic repairs most of which were under warranty at the time. The engine started to burn oil a little over a year ago, but I've never had any major problems. It's got some get up and go and has been pretty reliable. It has 177k on it and now its showing signs of expensive repairs to come. It wears brakes and rotors pretty bad, and now needs new shocks in the rear, and just replaced another strut. It was really great in the beginning, but with age comes problems. Not a bad car for a young person and they are fairly inexpensive. Report Abuse

Value Chevy Cavalier , 06/27/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car was purchased for $3000. So far it's been decent. I had to replace the computer($350), the alternator pulley and belt($200), and the slave cylinder and clutch($740). All the parts were original which means the car was built good I was just unlucky that all the parts lasted as long as they did (10 years). Car runs great now and hopefully I can get another year and 15000 miles before I have to replace anything else on this car. Report Abuse