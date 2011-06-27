  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

48 reviews
It's dead

Guano2, 11/20/2003
With 129,600 miles on the clock my little Cavy bit the dust. For 9 years it was reliable and never stranded me until the end. Valve spring broke in 3 places and bent and dropped the valve into the #2cyl.-wrecking the piston. The sound it made was about as horrific as my desciption. $2500 new engine on an $1100 car? Nope. I will miss it. If only I had a garage & a junk car engine, I would keep it.

Good Car, Not

btdoug, 07/30/2007
I bought this car a few months ago, with less than 100k miles on it. I've had a lot of electrical failures that needed to be replaced, and the engine overheats on long drives. I know it's getting to be an old cheap car, and it's an American car, but I expected a little more reliability than what I've got so far.

My Cavy

JPW, 03/09/2002
Awesome car, my parents drove it and it only has 36k on the motor original, just replaced teh battery last year lol All around awesome car, if u can find one with low enough mileage jump on it or else u will regret it. Peace, JPW

One problem after another

Bob Koenig, 12/20/2005
I bought this car when it was only four years old and it didn't take long for things to start going wrong. At first I started having problems with the electrical system. I had to replace the alternator. Next,the car started over heating, I had to replace the thermostat. Then the gears started slipping and I had to get the transmission rebuilt. Then the compressor for the air conditioner stopped working, I could hardly tell, since the air was never cold in the first place. After that I had problems with the emissions control system and had to replace the E.G.R. value. The car never was the same after that; it would stall if you didnt keep your foot on the gas pedal; very dangerous.

Great to drive!!

Ghost6987, 03/23/2009
I got this car in "05" with about 100k on it and I drive it about 130 miles aday. Im a Young kid I'm 21. I have the 2.2 its rusted and has a lil rodded but I have a perfect tac in it also I put a turbo on it only running 8psi a better cam and a 2 3/4 inch piping its still my daily driver never left me on the side of the road a beat on it all the time great car as long as u keep up with everything. Do an oil change with royal purple! All the time it helps the car out and protects it the best. The car has on the dash right now with the oem block rods and pistons it has 291k and still going strong. I love my teal civi killa

