Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG232020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/425.6 mi.258.4/395.2 mi.258.4/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG232020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm140 hp @ 4200 rpm140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.34.3 ft.34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.37.8 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.6 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room48.1 in.47.6 in.47.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.8 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.36.1 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.49.4 in.38.2 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.31.2 in.32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.52.9 in.38.2 in.
Measurements
Length181.1 in.182.3 in.182.3 in.
Curb weight2623 lbs.2695 lbs.2678 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Maui Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
