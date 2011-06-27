Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Consumer Reviews
Great little SUV
I love my 2014 captiva. First of all, it is easy to get in and out of which pleases my bad knees. Also it handles very well and the gas mileage is great. It is perfect for me.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love @ first fill up!!!
I bought this car about 6 months ago. We were downsizing,and no longer need the 3rd row seating. I am very impressed with this car. I tend to drive faster than necessary, and I will say you will feel like it takes forever when you first accelerate. But once you get into the freeway or open Rd it's great. I am coming from 8 cylinder vehicle with lots of power and room. This car has it all,minus what I said about takoff. I absolutely fell in love with it when I filled it up. Gas is about 2.14 in Utah right now. It took me 32 dollars when it was barely above the red line. It aid I had 451 miles to empty. I got so excited I texted everyone. I know pretty said but hey that was 2 thanks of gas for me. Also it has ran great, have not had a problem as someone above here had with alignment issues. I have not one complaint besides the takeover/acceleration. And I too had also never heard of this vehicle. Wish they had a newer model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice small suv
The 2014 captiva LTZ is a nicely appointed comfortable small suv that has a lovely classy look that makes makes it feel more expensive than it is. The exterior lines flow nicely the interior is comfortable for four adults. The cargo area is spacious and has a nice cargo restraint system. The front passenger seat also folds forward flat for even more space. The fully loaded options are to numerous to list here but include all the tech goodies you need from Bluetooth to nav and a ten speaker sound system with cd and Sirius Xm. The ride is firm not soft but make a solid impression and handles the road and curves nicely. Cons: trans does not shift well when totally depressing the gas ped
Love my Captiva!
I was looking for something of utilitarian value, yet that would have the comfort features (such as getting in and out of the vehicle, and noise suppression) of an ordinary car. I bought it based on the recommendations seen on this site as well as elsewhere. Most importantly, however, is that because the vehicle (really a Saturn Vue, renamed for fleet use), it was cared for by its previous owner, as companies depend on their vehicles more than the general consumer, and thus maintain them especially well. That, plus the GMC "Certified" ranking, for even more dealer support and reliability, took me over the edge. It was the best purchase I've made by far in many years. My previous was a Chevy Cobalt, also a previous fleet vehicle, with GMC certification, that gave me about 10 years of flawless performance. BUY FLEET, BUY CERTIFIED! It costs a little more, but you'll feel more confident and safer. PS" There's a convenient "eco" setting that enable you to improve your gas mileage. Just press one setting and you have it. I use it all the time and don't find any big difference between not using it and using it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So far, so good!
I came across the Chevrolet Captiva while researching before shopping. I became interested in this vehicle because it seemed the valuation was good when compared to similarly sized vehicles, similar mileage, and similar age. These crossovers were built to go directly to a fleet, meaning they were sold to companies for rental, employees cars and the like. In my search, I found these Captivas were priced anywhere from $2,000 - $4,000 under other similar vehicles in my area. My goal was to find a safe, later model used vehicle that could hold my medical equipment and have easy in and out access for me. I wanted a 4wd to accommodate the winter weather. So far, I am happy with the purchase. My friends and family are impressed. No one has heard of the Captiva before LOL! Hopefully, this vehicle will fit the bill.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Captiva Sport
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD