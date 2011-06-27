Close

Holman INFINITI - Maple Shade / New Jersey

Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ.Originally, Holman Automotive did not stock vehicles like the selection you've clicked on today. Our commitment to our clients is to provide the industries best client experience and do it while providing only the best product. Vehicles in this value segment were a bit misunderstood. The stringent reconditioning standards we require on our late model inventory was also being applied to inventory like this one. With these unreasonable expectations and the expense they required to repair, value vehicles were not a good value for the customer. Our commitment to you has not changed however Holman INFINITI is now proud to stock this value vehicle at an affordable price for any budget. Value vehicles receive a rigorous inspection from our expert technicians to ensure each one is mechanically capable before it enters our inventory. While the inspection the vehicle goes through is similar to that of a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, the repairs we do are limited to ensuring we are selling you a mechanically sound vehicle. In addition to our commitment to the vehicle's mechanical surety, after your vehicle demonstration we'd like to invite you into our brand new showroom to go over the recommendations our shop has for the car as it relates to things like tires brakes and other wearable items, so you know exactly what to expect. Our detail department cleans each value vehicle from front-to-back to help them get that showroom shine back. Value vehicles may contain minor cosmetic damage (scratches, dents, tears) but are discounted accordingly based on these conditions. Use the commitment we have made to bring confidence into your driveway. Clean CARFAX.Mocha Steel Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZRecent Arrival!Come in and see this beautiful 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport today before it's gone! Only at Holman INFINITI!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNFL4E55CS600093

Stock: CS600093

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020