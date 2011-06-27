Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for Sale Near Me
- $7,193Great Deal
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet96,536 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greenville Hyundai - Greenville / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Arctic Ice 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DGI DOHC VVT All Hyundai Certified and Pre-Owned Vehicles at Greenville Hyundai pass a rigorous inspection and reconditioning process to ensure that they are among the best vehicles on the road! The advertised price does not include Tax, Title, License & Fees. The BENEFITS of buying from Nissan of Greenville: - 167-point safety inspection completed on every pre-owned vehicle prior to sale - Nissan certified technicians make all needed repairs - Complimentary Coffee and Bundt Cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes! - Open and inviting showroom floor - Aggressive Financing options - Honesty & Transparency - A staff that VALUES YOUR BUSINESS! Come visit us at 7311 I-30 Frontage Rd., Greenville, TX. 75402 for all your automotive needs and become a part of our family. Call or visit us today at www.greenvillehyundai.com.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3E55CS531653
Stock: TCS531653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $5,555Great Deal | $2,468 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet103,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK2CS557241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,700Great Deal | $2,378 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet128,786 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln - Hoover / Alabama
Recent Arrival!2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DGI DOHC VVT Blue
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFL4E50CS639108
Stock: 0T867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $6,450Great Deal | $2,247 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet97,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pinnacle Road Automotive - Moraine / Ohio
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3E56CS623726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,990Great Deal
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet118,630 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of El Paso - El Paso / Texas
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFL4E52CS628479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,750Great Deal | $863 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet81,888 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doug Smith Chevrolet - Spanish Fork / Utah
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We have one mission statement for our Doug Smith family of companies and that is 'Provide outstanding service by treating others the way we like to be treated.' It is that mission statement that has led us through 40 years of business, serving our customers in the Salt Lake Valley. In each of our stores, we are proud to employ experienced staff, whether that be in sales, finance or service, to make sure your car-buying experience is pleasant, stress-free and enjoyable. After all, buying a new car is exciting, and we want to keep it that way. We make car buying easier. The Doug Smith Experience.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFL4E51CS532276
Stock: T54756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $5,500Good Deal | $1,948 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet119,631 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
THRIVE AUTO SALES INC. - Highland / New York
Thrive Auto Sales3865 Route 9WHighland, NY 12528ThriveAutoSales.com(845) 549-3042
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK8CS532232
Stock: 532232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,990Good Deal | $627 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet122,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miller Chevrolet - Rogers / Minnesota
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DGI DOHC VVTSilver Ice Metallic At Miller Chevrolet- SHOP - CLICK - SAVE @ MILLERCHEV.COM with over 600 vehicles in stock and ready for delivery. There is a reason Miller Chevrolet in Rogers is a Top Chevrolet Dealer in the State of Minnesota. No Games, No Gimmicks, Just great prices. Come see us today for some of the best offers in the twin cities! Online prices do not include state tax, title, license, or dealer documentation fee. Residency restrictions do apply. Please refer to dealer for all details.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFL4E5XCS539257
Stock: T10340A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $6,975Good Deal | $839 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet107,984 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
West Motor - Preston / Idaho
Clean Title. Step into the 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: trailer tow pkg, power drivers seat, front and rear reading lights, an overhead console, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. This SUV has been through a complete mechanical check-over and has been freshly serviced and detailed, so you can make your important purchase with confidence and peace of mind! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You'll Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership, our goal is to give you the best car buying experience you will ever have!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK2CS578283
Stock: 578283A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $8,300Good Deal | $467 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet107,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman INFINITI - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ.Originally, Holman Automotive did not stock vehicles like the selection you've clicked on today. Our commitment to our clients is to provide the industries best client experience and do it while providing only the best product. Vehicles in this value segment were a bit misunderstood. The stringent reconditioning standards we require on our late model inventory was also being applied to inventory like this one. With these unreasonable expectations and the expense they required to repair, value vehicles were not a good value for the customer. Our commitment to you has not changed however Holman INFINITI is now proud to stock this value vehicle at an affordable price for any budget. Value vehicles receive a rigorous inspection from our expert technicians to ensure each one is mechanically capable before it enters our inventory. While the inspection the vehicle goes through is similar to that of a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, the repairs we do are limited to ensuring we are selling you a mechanically sound vehicle. In addition to our commitment to the vehicle's mechanical surety, after your vehicle demonstration we'd like to invite you into our brand new showroom to go over the recommendations our shop has for the car as it relates to things like tires brakes and other wearable items, so you know exactly what to expect. Our detail department cleans each value vehicle from front-to-back to help them get that showroom shine back. Value vehicles may contain minor cosmetic damage (scratches, dents, tears) but are discounted accordingly based on these conditions. Use the commitment we have made to bring confidence into your driveway. Clean CARFAX.Mocha Steel Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZRecent Arrival!Come in and see this beautiful 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport today before it's gone! Only at Holman INFINITI!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFL4E55CS600093
Stock: CS600093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $9,188Fair Deal | $297 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet69,117 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Amesbury Chevrolet - Amesbury / Massachusetts
Black Granite Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DGI DOHC VVTWHY BUY YOUR NEW CAR FROM AMESBURY CHEVROLET? WE ARE A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED DEALERSHIP. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 34280 miles below market average! What a great way to start the introduction to this vehicle! Looking for a low cost, 6 cylinder SUV that was maintained well and has a clean auto check? Well, here it is, ready and waiting for you to come down and take a peek at. We are still practicing safety, cleaning our showroom and our vehicles regularly to keep you and your family safe through your buying experience. We are still offering our shop from home program where we will bring the vehicle to you to test drive if you are not comfortable coming into the store.Thank you for checking out Amesbury Chevrolet and thank you for your time. We hope to see you soon.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3E50CS623883
Stock: L002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $6,999Good Deal
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet106,184 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parys Auto Sales - Garland / Texas
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK8CS545286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,810Good Deal | $453 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet93,728 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lee Johnson Chevrolet - Kirkland / Washington
To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664. 20/28 City/Highway MPG 20/28 City/Highway MPG FWD To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK5CS578181
Stock: 6145881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $7,770Good Deal | $527 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet94,655 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK8CS555297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,928Fair Deal | $211 below market
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet130,380 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rydell Chevrolet - Waterloo / Iowa
3.23 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Black Granite Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS 2LS FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 20/28 City/Highway MPG One Low Price. Plain & Simple. Always! Can't make it to the store? Shop online and we deliver!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK3CS625532
Stock: 47060XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $7,722Fair Deal
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet123,824 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Rohrman Subaru - Lafayette / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 2012 Chevrolet Crystal Red Tintcoat AWD Captiva Sport LTZ 6-Speed Automatic Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, USB Port. Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, 10 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe 10-Speaker System, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Bob Rohrman Subaru is Indiana's #1 volume Subaru dealer! We are the visible choice for all your new Subaru and used vehicle needs, automobile finance, vehicle service and repair, and Subaru parts provider. Buy Subaru and keep Lafayette Driving! Check out our impressive selection of New, Used, Pre-owned, and Certified vehicles, both foreign and domestic, with some under $10k and under $5k. 1600 South Creasy Lane Lafayette, IN 47905 phone (888) 904-1256. All preowned vehicle prices at Bob Rohrman Subaru are based on the current market value. Since prices vary based on supply and age you can find the price today at bobrohrmansubaru.com. Online prices at Bob Rohrman Subaru are subject to $399 dealer preparation, $199 documentation and $30 title fees, and your local taxes. Local taxes are based on the purchaser’s state, city, and county of residence. Residence location is determined by supporting documents provided by the purchaser.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFL4E51CS645564
Stock: 3414PPA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $10,000
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet88,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brandfon Hyundai - New Haven / Connecticut
CLEAN CARFAX!, MARKET BASED PRICE DEALER!. 17/24 City/Highway MPG
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3E52CS521758
Stock: U1551A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $8,995
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet76,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43700 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPGMocha Steel Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS 2LS FWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic3.23 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LS, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17 x 7 Sparkle Silver Painted (DISC).Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK2CS629216
Stock: C25616A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020