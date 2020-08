Close

Greenville Hyundai - Greenville / Texas

Clean CARFAX. Arctic Ice 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DGI DOHC VVT All Hyundai Certified and Pre-Owned Vehicles at Greenville Hyundai pass a rigorous inspection and reconditioning process to ensure that they are among the best vehicles on the road! The advertised price does not include Tax, Title, License & Fees. The BENEFITS of buying from Nissan of Greenville: - 167-point safety inspection completed on every pre-owned vehicle prior to sale - Nissan certified technicians make all needed repairs - Complimentary Coffee and Bundt Cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes! - Open and inviting showroom floor - Aggressive Financing options - Honesty & Transparency - A staff that VALUES YOUR BUSINESS! Come visit us at 7311 I-30 Frontage Rd., Greenville, TX. 75402 for all your automotive needs and become a part of our family. Call or visit us today at www.greenvillehyundai.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNAL3E55CS531653

Stock: TCS531653

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020