2020 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camaro Convertible
2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,525*
Total Cash Price
$40,778
1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,392*
Total Cash Price
$42,846
3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,960*
Total Cash Price
$29,549
ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,285*
Total Cash Price
$33,390
2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,790*
Total Cash Price
$36,641
LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,067*
Total Cash Price
$39,005
1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,418*
Total Cash Price
$31,322
Camaro Coupe
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,779*
Total Cash Price
$30,140
1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,115*
Total Cash Price
$40,482
2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,754*
Total Cash Price
$41,664
1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,598*
Total Cash Price
$30,731
1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,960*
Total Cash Price
$29,549
2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,742*
Total Cash Price
$35,163
LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,248*
Total Cash Price
$38,414
3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,790*
Total Cash Price
$36,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Convertible 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$1,216
|$1,257
|$1,301
|$6,083
|Maintenance
|$553
|$1,053
|$890
|$3,142
|$1,656
|$7,295
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$495
|$720
|$1,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,775
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,001
|Financing
|$2,193
|$1,764
|$1,305
|$817
|$295
|$6,374
|Depreciation
|$9,390
|$3,008
|$2,458
|$2,757
|$2,408
|$20,021
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,555
|$9,642
|$8,796
|$11,269
|$9,263
|$56,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Convertible 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,321
|$1,367
|$6,392
|Maintenance
|$581
|$1,106
|$935
|$3,302
|$1,740
|$7,665
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$521
|$757
|$1,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,865
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,103
|Financing
|$2,304
|$1,853
|$1,372
|$858
|$310
|$6,698
|Depreciation
|$9,866
|$3,161
|$2,582
|$2,897
|$2,530
|$21,037
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,445
|$10,131
|$9,242
|$11,841
|$9,732
|$59,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Convertible 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$881
|$911
|$943
|$4,408
|Maintenance
|$401
|$763
|$645
|$2,277
|$1,200
|$5,286
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,450
|Financing
|$1,589
|$1,278
|$946
|$592
|$214
|$4,619
|Depreciation
|$6,804
|$2,180
|$1,781
|$1,998
|$1,745
|$14,508
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,721
|$6,987
|$6,374
|$8,166
|$6,712
|$40,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Convertible ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$962
|$996
|$1,029
|$1,066
|$4,981
|Maintenance
|$453
|$862
|$729
|$2,573
|$1,356
|$5,973
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$406
|$590
|$1,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,453
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,638
|Financing
|$1,796
|$1,444
|$1,069
|$669
|$242
|$5,219
|Depreciation
|$7,689
|$2,463
|$2,013
|$2,258
|$1,972
|$16,394
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,375
|$7,895
|$7,203
|$9,228
|$7,585
|$46,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Convertible 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,169
|$5,466
|Maintenance
|$497
|$946
|$800
|$2,823
|$1,488
|$6,555
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$445
|$647
|$1,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,798
|Financing
|$1,970
|$1,585
|$1,173
|$734
|$265
|$5,728
|Depreciation
|$8,437
|$2,703
|$2,208
|$2,478
|$2,164
|$17,990
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,774
|$8,664
|$7,904
|$10,126
|$8,323
|$50,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Convertible LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$1,203
|$1,245
|$5,819
|Maintenance
|$529
|$1,007
|$851
|$3,006
|$1,584
|$6,978
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$198
|$474
|$689
|$1,361
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,698
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,914
|Financing
|$2,097
|$1,687
|$1,249
|$781
|$282
|$6,097
|Depreciation
|$8,981
|$2,878
|$2,351
|$2,637
|$2,303
|$19,151
|Fuel
|$2,401
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,624
|$2,702
|$12,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,792
|$9,223
|$8,414
|$10,779
|$8,860
|$54,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Convertible 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$902
|$934
|$966
|$1,000
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$425
|$809
|$684
|$2,414
|$1,272
|$5,603
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$381
|$553
|$1,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,363
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,537
|Financing
|$1,684
|$1,355
|$1,003
|$628
|$227
|$4,896
|Depreciation
|$7,212
|$2,311
|$1,888
|$2,118
|$1,850
|$15,378
|Fuel
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,046
|$2,107
|$2,170
|$10,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,484
|$7,406
|$6,756
|$8,656
|$7,115
|$43,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Coupe ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$868
|$899
|$929
|$962
|$4,496
|Maintenance
|$409
|$778
|$658
|$2,323
|$1,224
|$5,392
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$366
|$532
|$1,052
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,312
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,479
|Financing
|$1,621
|$1,304
|$965
|$604
|$218
|$4,711
|Depreciation
|$6,940
|$2,224
|$1,817
|$2,038
|$1,780
|$14,798
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,975
|$7,127
|$6,501
|$8,329
|$6,846
|$41,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Coupe 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,248
|$1,292
|$6,039
|Maintenance
|$549
|$1,045
|$884
|$3,119
|$1,644
|$7,242
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$492
|$715
|$1,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,762
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,987
|Financing
|$2,177
|$1,751
|$1,296
|$811
|$293
|$6,328
|Depreciation
|$9,321
|$2,987
|$2,440
|$2,737
|$2,391
|$19,876
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,428
|$9,572
|$8,732
|$11,187
|$9,195
|$56,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Coupe 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,159
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,285
|$1,330
|$6,215
|Maintenance
|$565
|$1,076
|$909
|$3,211
|$1,692
|$7,453
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$736
|$1,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,813
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,044
|Financing
|$2,240
|$1,802
|$1,334
|$835
|$302
|$6,513
|Depreciation
|$9,594
|$3,074
|$2,511
|$2,817
|$2,460
|$20,456
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,937
|$9,852
|$8,987
|$11,514
|$9,464
|$57,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Coupe 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$885
|$916
|$947
|$981
|$4,584
|Maintenance
|$417
|$794
|$671
|$2,368
|$1,248
|$5,497
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$373
|$543
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,508
|Financing
|$1,653
|$1,329
|$984
|$616
|$223
|$4,804
|Depreciation
|$7,076
|$2,267
|$1,852
|$2,078
|$1,815
|$15,088
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,230
|$7,266
|$6,629
|$8,493
|$6,980
|$42,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Coupe 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$881
|$911
|$943
|$4,408
|Maintenance
|$401
|$763
|$645
|$2,277
|$1,200
|$5,286
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,450
|Financing
|$1,589
|$1,278
|$946
|$592
|$214
|$4,619
|Depreciation
|$6,804
|$2,180
|$1,781
|$1,998
|$1,745
|$14,508
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,721
|$6,987
|$6,374
|$8,166
|$6,712
|$40,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Coupe 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,013
|$1,048
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$5,246
|Maintenance
|$477
|$908
|$768
|$2,710
|$1,428
|$6,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$427
|$621
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,726
|Financing
|$1,891
|$1,521
|$1,126
|$704
|$255
|$5,497
|Depreciation
|$8,097
|$2,594
|$2,119
|$2,378
|$2,077
|$17,265
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$2,436
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,138
|$8,315
|$7,585
|$9,718
|$7,987
|$48,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Coupe LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$5,730
|Maintenance
|$521
|$992
|$839
|$2,960
|$1,560
|$6,872
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$467
|$679
|$1,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,672
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,885
|Financing
|$2,066
|$1,661
|$1,230
|$770
|$278
|$6,005
|Depreciation
|$8,845
|$2,834
|$2,315
|$2,597
|$2,269
|$18,860
|Fuel
|$2,365
|$2,436
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$2,661
|$12,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,537
|$9,083
|$8,286
|$10,616
|$8,726
|$53,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Camaro Coupe 3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,169
|$5,466
|Maintenance
|$497
|$946
|$800
|$2,823
|$1,488
|$6,555
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$445
|$647
|$1,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,798
|Financing
|$1,970
|$1,585
|$1,173
|$734
|$265
|$5,728
|Depreciation
|$8,437
|$2,703
|$2,208
|$2,478
|$2,164
|$17,990
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,774
|$8,664
|$7,904
|$10,126
|$8,323
|$50,790
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro in Virginia is:not available
