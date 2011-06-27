Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camaro ZL1
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,014*
Total Cash Price
$26,266
Camaro Convertible
2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,440*
Total Cash Price
$22,513
1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,974*
Total Cash Price
$30,239
2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,520*
Total Cash Price
$31,122
1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,214*
Total Cash Price
$22,955
1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,947*
Total Cash Price
$27,369
ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,040*
Total Cash Price
$29,135
Camaro Coupe
1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,667*
Total Cash Price
$22,072
2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,360*
Total Cash Price
$30,459
1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,067*
Total Cash Price
$32,004
2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,667*
Total Cash Price
$22,072
1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,694*
Total Cash Price
$24,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,193
|Maintenance
|$757
|$2,470
|$1,261
|$1,999
|$2,870
|$9,358
|Repairs
|$401
|$580
|$678
|$793
|$922
|$3,374
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,422
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,617
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,136
|$840
|$526
|$190
|$4,106
|Depreciation
|$4,365
|$2,175
|$1,933
|$1,735
|$1,583
|$11,791
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,328
|$9,470
|$7,912
|$8,347
|$8,957
|$46,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Convertible 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$649
|$2,118
|$1,081
|$1,714
|$2,460
|$8,021
|Repairs
|$344
|$497
|$581
|$679
|$791
|$2,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,386
|Financing
|$1,211
|$974
|$720
|$451
|$163
|$3,519
|Depreciation
|$3,741
|$1,865
|$1,656
|$1,487
|$1,357
|$10,106
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,709
|$8,117
|$6,782
|$7,154
|$7,678
|$39,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Convertible 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$5,979
|Maintenance
|$871
|$2,844
|$1,452
|$2,302
|$3,304
|$10,774
|Repairs
|$462
|$667
|$781
|$912
|$1,062
|$3,884
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,637
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,862
|Financing
|$1,626
|$1,308
|$967
|$606
|$219
|$4,727
|Depreciation
|$5,025
|$2,504
|$2,225
|$1,997
|$1,822
|$13,574
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,041
|$10,902
|$9,109
|$9,609
|$10,312
|$52,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Convertible 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,153
|Maintenance
|$897
|$2,927
|$1,495
|$2,369
|$3,401
|$11,088
|Repairs
|$475
|$687
|$804
|$939
|$1,093
|$3,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,685
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,916
|Financing
|$1,674
|$1,347
|$995
|$623
|$226
|$4,865
|Depreciation
|$5,172
|$2,577
|$2,290
|$2,056
|$1,875
|$13,970
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,422
|$11,221
|$9,375
|$9,890
|$10,613
|$54,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Convertible 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$4,539
|Maintenance
|$661
|$2,159
|$1,102
|$1,747
|$2,508
|$8,179
|Repairs
|$350
|$506
|$593
|$693
|$806
|$2,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,243
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,413
|Financing
|$1,234
|$993
|$734
|$460
|$166
|$3,588
|Depreciation
|$3,815
|$1,901
|$1,689
|$1,516
|$1,383
|$10,304
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,900
|$8,276
|$6,915
|$7,295
|$7,828
|$40,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Convertible 1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,411
|Maintenance
|$789
|$2,574
|$1,314
|$2,083
|$2,991
|$9,751
|Repairs
|$418
|$604
|$707
|$826
|$961
|$3,515
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,482
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,685
|Financing
|$1,472
|$1,184
|$875
|$548
|$198
|$4,278
|Depreciation
|$4,548
|$2,267
|$2,014
|$1,808
|$1,649
|$12,286
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,804
|$9,868
|$8,245
|$8,697
|$9,333
|$47,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Convertible ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,760
|Maintenance
|$840
|$2,740
|$1,399
|$2,218
|$3,184
|$10,380
|Repairs
|$445
|$643
|$752
|$879
|$1,023
|$3,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,577
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,794
|Financing
|$1,567
|$1,261
|$932
|$583
|$211
|$4,554
|Depreciation
|$4,842
|$2,413
|$2,144
|$1,925
|$1,756
|$13,079
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,276
|$2,344
|$2,414
|$2,487
|$11,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,565
|$10,505
|$8,777
|$9,258
|$9,936
|$51,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Coupe 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$636
|$2,076
|$1,060
|$1,680
|$2,412
|$7,864
|Repairs
|$337
|$487
|$570
|$666
|$775
|$2,835
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,187
|$955
|$706
|$442
|$160
|$3,450
|Depreciation
|$3,668
|$1,828
|$1,624
|$1,458
|$1,330
|$9,908
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,519
|$7,958
|$6,649
|$7,014
|$7,527
|$38,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Coupe 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,277
|$6,022
|Maintenance
|$878
|$2,865
|$1,463
|$2,318
|$3,329
|$10,852
|Repairs
|$465
|$672
|$787
|$919
|$1,070
|$3,912
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,875
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,318
|$974
|$610
|$221
|$4,761
|Depreciation
|$5,062
|$2,523
|$2,241
|$2,012
|$1,835
|$13,673
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,136
|$10,982
|$9,176
|$9,679
|$10,387
|$53,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Coupe 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$922
|$3,010
|$1,537
|$2,436
|$3,497
|$11,403
|Repairs
|$489
|$706
|$827
|$966
|$1,124
|$4,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,733
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,971
|Financing
|$1,721
|$1,385
|$1,024
|$641
|$232
|$5,003
|Depreciation
|$5,319
|$2,651
|$2,355
|$2,114
|$1,929
|$14,367
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,803
|$11,539
|$9,641
|$10,170
|$10,914
|$56,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Coupe 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$636
|$2,076
|$1,060
|$1,680
|$2,412
|$7,864
|Repairs
|$337
|$487
|$570
|$666
|$775
|$2,835
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,187
|$955
|$706
|$442
|$160
|$3,450
|Depreciation
|$3,668
|$1,828
|$1,624
|$1,458
|$1,330
|$9,908
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,519
|$7,958
|$6,649
|$7,014
|$7,527
|$38,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camaro Coupe 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$4,931
|Maintenance
|$719
|$2,346
|$1,198
|$1,898
|$2,726
|$8,886
|Repairs
|$381
|$550
|$644
|$753
|$876
|$3,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,350
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,536
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,079
|$798
|$499
|$181
|$3,898
|Depreciation
|$4,145
|$2,066
|$1,835
|$1,648
|$1,503
|$11,196
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,756
|$8,993
|$7,513
|$7,926
|$8,506
|$43,694
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Camaro
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019