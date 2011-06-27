Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun and Able
There's not many conditions that I haven't driven the old girl through. Much like most people have problems with the headlamps and taillights seem to go out more often then usual - but unlike most I haven't had any problems with the tires. Breaks tend to whine on light stopping while it's raining but that can be considered normal. Had it for quite a while now with a little over 64k on it almost all highway miles aside from some light racing on it. She can redline without worrying whether or not something's going to blow or not. Great car, extremely fun, no real high maintnence, only complain is the 30mpg highway seems like a lie - around 24 average with cruise on.
Lots of fun; not for the inexperienced
It goes like greased lightning, looks sharp, stops well, and is quite economical to drive. The build quality is shocking, with mismatched body panels, failed electrical equipment, wind and water leaks, and just not a quality vehicle . My dealer has been most supportive, but I am pleased that I got the extended warrantee. The power, even with traction control, makes it a handful in wet weather, and in the snow, just park it and take the bus. It has startled me a few times with unpredictable handling with no warning.
Best for the Money
The best of all worlds. A daily driver with bountiful power. Relatively economical to own, and an absolute blast to drive. The balance takes some time to get used to, but oversteer can be a good thing. Takes turns amazingly fast, just make sure you're dead- straight before touching the throttle. A glowing endorsement, but also its biggest flaw. You'll always be itching for the open road. You'll never find a road open enough. You always catch up to someone in a blink of an eye.
this car is great
i love my camaro
Camaro
Purchased the convertible over a year ago. Great vehicle for 5 grand. V-6 has good power, still in new condition.
