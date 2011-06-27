Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

Who needs a V8? VF1Skullangel , 07/28/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Since buying the V6 3800 Camaro I must say my personal opinion has changed about six cylinder secondary models. This car delivers! Its got great styling, outstanding performance, and fair quality. This car is simply an amazing machine and for the price you can't beat that. If you are in the market for an affordable sportscar without paying the price give a 3800 Camaro a chance you'll be suprized with what they can do. Report Abuse

Camaros Rule Derek , 09/25/2008 2 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had a 3.8 V6 Camaro since june when I graduated. It's t-topped and the best ride I have ever owned. I have cold air intake, loud dual exhaust, and high performance tires. It is also chipped out to 255 hp. This car is fast. I would definitely recomend this car to anybody wanting a nice ride to cruise town with. Report Abuse

A true "bang for the buck" Aaron , 05/06/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my camaro about a year and a half ago, it had 43,000 miles on it. It now has 51,000 miles on it, with little complaints. So far it has been a great reliable fun car to drive. The only things that needed to be replaced was a new front headlight, and a new battery, plus I put brand new tires on it, I have come to realize with just purchasing those few things that parts for a camaro are not cheap. Overall it is a great car with a lot of power, and not to pricey, but you pay for it with its rather pricey insurance. But if you want a car that promises looks, power and reliability,I suggest the Chevrolet Camaro. Report Abuse

Sporty Robert Souza , 01/07/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Nice ride not bad car at all fun to drive just replaced tranny got a good deal on one at $300.00 first convertible that I have ever had yeah Gm could have put a better dash on other than that lousy plastic one that cracks over the years. Report Abuse