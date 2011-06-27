Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
Who needs a V8?
Since buying the V6 3800 Camaro I must say my personal opinion has changed about six cylinder secondary models. This car delivers! Its got great styling, outstanding performance, and fair quality. This car is simply an amazing machine and for the price you can't beat that. If you are in the market for an affordable sportscar without paying the price give a 3800 Camaro a chance you'll be suprized with what they can do.
Camaros Rule
I have had a 3.8 V6 Camaro since june when I graduated. It's t-topped and the best ride I have ever owned. I have cold air intake, loud dual exhaust, and high performance tires. It is also chipped out to 255 hp. This car is fast. I would definitely recomend this car to anybody wanting a nice ride to cruise town with.
A true "bang for the buck"
I purchased my camaro about a year and a half ago, it had 43,000 miles on it. It now has 51,000 miles on it, with little complaints. So far it has been a great reliable fun car to drive. The only things that needed to be replaced was a new front headlight, and a new battery, plus I put brand new tires on it, I have come to realize with just purchasing those few things that parts for a camaro are not cheap. Overall it is a great car with a lot of power, and not to pricey, but you pay for it with its rather pricey insurance. But if you want a car that promises looks, power and reliability,I suggest the Chevrolet Camaro.
Sporty
Nice ride not bad car at all fun to drive just replaced tranny got a good deal on one at $300.00 first convertible that I have ever had yeah Gm could have put a better dash on other than that lousy plastic one that cracks over the years.
1996 CAMERO
Camero is a great muscle car.I find it fast,dependable and fun o drive.Sad to see it go!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner