Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

bring it back josh bardin , 01/19/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned my Z28 for almost 4 years and have 183,000 miles on it. The LT1 is so reliable. It still has original plugs,fuel filter,serp belt and hoses. I take care of the car but dont baby it-5000 rpm is pretty common. Burns no oil,but does leak a little-big deal- still beats almost any import on the road and still gets over 23 mpg at 75+mph. Toyota-like reliability.

1993 Camaro V6 Camaroguy1993 , 07/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My camaro handles very very well, besides the poor fuel economy in town the car is great. I get 28 miles a gallon on the freeway cruzing at speeds of 80-85 mph. Front seats have alot of room but that back seats are kinda small but I am 6'2 and its not to bad for short rides. Handling around corners in the camaro is great it hugs the road really nice. The body style is the same from 93-02 besides the front head lights that changed.

Great Car!!! CamaroguyPSP , 09/26/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Got the car when I was 16, and have never stopped loving it. LT1 has great power and the torque keeps from having to switch gears. I drive the car nearly everyday and have never had a problem with it. You just can't beat the value or the joy it is to drive with any other comparable car!

Clean Camaro mindi dimeo , 12/10/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle used, re-painted to impove black sports car appeal. High mileage 120,000 - expected normal maintenance, brakes etc. Above that repaired many oil leaks - all minor problems, minimal costs - most major repair was alternator. Although you gotta love Chevy, purchased one from junk yard for $35 with lifetime warranty - still working now! Updated tires and wheels to 96 Trans Am style - most expensive addition, but improved look of car tremendously. Drives every day for personal and business use - has suprisingly high cargo capacity, excellant vehicle except in inclement weather.