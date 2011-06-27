Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Hatchback Consumer Reviews
bring it back
I have owned my Z28 for almost 4 years and have 183,000 miles on it. The LT1 is so reliable. It still has original plugs,fuel filter,serp belt and hoses. I take care of the car but dont baby it-5000 rpm is pretty common. Burns no oil,but does leak a little-big deal- still beats almost any import on the road and still gets over 23 mpg at 75+mph. Toyota-like reliability.
1993 Camaro V6
My camaro handles very very well, besides the poor fuel economy in town the car is great. I get 28 miles a gallon on the freeway cruzing at speeds of 80-85 mph. Front seats have alot of room but that back seats are kinda small but I am 6'2 and its not to bad for short rides. Handling around corners in the camaro is great it hugs the road really nice. The body style is the same from 93-02 besides the front head lights that changed.
Great Car!!!
Got the car when I was 16, and have never stopped loving it. LT1 has great power and the torque keeps from having to switch gears. I drive the car nearly everyday and have never had a problem with it. You just can't beat the value or the joy it is to drive with any other comparable car!
Clean Camaro
Bought this vehicle used, re-painted to impove black sports car appeal. High mileage 120,000 - expected normal maintenance, brakes etc. Above that repaired many oil leaks - all minor problems, minimal costs - most major repair was alternator. Although you gotta love Chevy, purchased one from junk yard for $35 with lifetime warranty - still working now! Updated tires and wheels to 96 Trans Am style - most expensive addition, but improved look of car tremendously. Drives every day for personal and business use - has suprisingly high cargo capacity, excellant vehicle except in inclement weather.
Life expectancy?
I recently purchased 2door coupe from dealer. For the price and high mileage I consider the book value is on cue. However after a brief vehicle check I found to be the 11th owner. It tells me that 10 other people used this particular car for one year and put about the nominal 12 to 13000 miles on it. If it is such a nice car why did so many trade it in like a bad check? Anyhow it still needs work like the heat to be looked at. To my understanding the thermostat tends to be a major problem in this style of chevy. Perhaps this is a common thing if so then perhaps Cheverolet should have put a more proper stat to suit such a large sport engine.
