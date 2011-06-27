Used 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews

Bought it New in 92' Josh , 04/05/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 5 Liter V8 in Purple Haze (yes that's the actual factory color) with T- Tops. Even at 3400 lbs, with 255/45/16s in the rea and 245/50/16s in the front, this car holds the road like few cars I've driven. Low center of gravity and fairly wide stance are likely the reasons. In original mint condition, and unique factory color, this car attracts a lot of attention... ...and buy offers. Report Abuse

Great Car zer0321 , 06/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 3.1L V6 does a good job at getting up and going, which is fine for most people, but if you want performance you want the V8 for sure...great platform to start with easily adaptable to fit many engines and can out handle alot the the newer cars! for those of you wanting cupholders, just get some from a 1991 or 1992 firebird, they mount on the doors, and work great.

Incredible car nelsonds , 11/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for over 4 years and have needed to do nothing but change the oil and put on new brakes. The 3rd generation body style is over 10 years old now, so a good-looking vehicle can turn a few heads these days. It might not be a technologically advanced as the new ones, but the 5.7 TPI will still rock your world when the foot hits the pedal!

Nothing ROCS your body like an F-Body! 3rd Gen F-Body Lover , 02/22/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just got my 92 Camaro RS w/Z28 handling pkg Bright red w/Flame Red Interior, on the 2nd of January 2004 (what a way to start the new year huh?). I've always wanted to own a Camaro. And was blessed with my car. I absolutely lover her she's awesome. The styling is fly, 20 bucks is a FILL UP using 93 Premium! Nothing like cruising with the t-tops off! I've heard for years HOW reliable Camaros and T/A's were...I've NEVER had to add a drop of oil to the car and I've had it for nearly 2 months! (I had the crankcase filled with Valvoline MaxLife the next week of ownership)