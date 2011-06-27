Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC Z Consumer Reviews

350 F-Body Review mindy shorr , 03/18/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful this unit is super quick, fast and stong. remember, a poor or moderate comfort rating is desirable in a performence car. it has 245 hp and 345 lb/ft of torque in standard form. the 1990-'92 f-body may be the best performer of all four generations. motor trend magaine tested this in the march 1990 issue with a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds. and this test was without factory option slp. this was a short model year, so all '90 models were made during the last three months of 1989. why so short? g.m. did not renew its contract with the i.r.o.c. and was not licensed to use 'iroc' starting january 1990. Report Abuse

High School Sweetheart rpthorp , 12/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I drove a dark red 1988 Iroc-Z in high school. It was the greatest present a man could give to his son. She was strong, fast, powerful, loud and impressive. The 5-speed was matched beautifully to that 5.0 liter. We had a 3.73 rear end with full time posi. She got off the line like no other. I never had any issues at all with her. I damn near cried when I sold her. Report Abuse

Best Car on Earth Iroc-U , 02/13/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The best car on earth. Report Abuse

IROCZ Best of the Best Seges911 , 01/08/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Car and Driver rated it the best handling car in the world and they weren't kidding!!! Report Abuse