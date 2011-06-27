2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Built for commute Margaret , 01/28/2020 LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful You should know your driving habits and needs. If you do lots of 50 to 150 trips on a daily basis, then this is an economical and environmental best option. The ride is smooth, and the cab and seat really comfortable. It is easy to care for charging if you set up for type 2 at your home. I drive this car daily under all winter conditions and feel very stable and safe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Mileage for 2020 Rivak Hoffman , 02/18/2020 LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The EPA rates my Bolt EV at 259, but I have been consistently hitting 270 miles per charge with a mix 70 highway miles and 40 urban miles. The car is comfortable, cool looking in my opinion and a wonderful, reliable vehicle. Best of all, I enjoy passing by gas stations. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Car Allen B. , 03/01/2020 Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I couldn't be more impressed overall with this car. I've had it for 2000 miles, and have grown to prefer it to the Tesla 3 that my wife drives. Yeah, it lacks premium interior feel and self-driving tech, but it's somehow a bit more fun to drive. Not plush seating, but not uncomfortable either -- I don't have any issue with seats, and I've done days where I use up the 200+ miles. Frankly, when I have the choice of Bolt v Tesla to drive around, I end up going in the Bolt. Zippy as hell, rock solid handling with low center of gravity, I've had the car up at 90MPH and it feels like my old BMW 3 series. The regenerative brake setting on the "L" driving mode makes one-pedal-driving very easy (and again -- more so than the Tesla). I don't know why Chevy didn't include adaptive cruise control, and that is the one feature I miss most. But the benefits, great range, fun, and solid build of the Bolt have put it at the top of my list for preferred commuter car. I regularly do 50-100 miles a day and love not having to think about gas mileage while doing so. I look forward to future releases where I'm sure they will upgrade options for interior and high-end technology. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome car Tina Leuer , 06/01/2020 Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2020 Bolt Premier and am loving it! I am 5 foot 8 and hubby is 6 foot 2 inches and we both have plenty of head room and leg room. The visibility is great. Owning numerous Corvettes in the past, we can’t stand cars with no zip. This car is very fast! The back seats lay down flat, and because the hatchback door opens up really high, you don’t hit your head when loading items. I have seen complaints about the comfort of the seats, but we both find the seats very comfortable. We love the looks of the car....ours is white with a grey leather interior. The wheels are sporty. I would say the interior is functional...not luxurious but that’s what we like. Today we started practicing driving with just the accelerator. I drove for more than 30 minutes and never touched the brake. This method of driving not only saves the brakes but increases range. We got $8500 off the list price, and just applied for an additional $3000 in rebates....$2000 from Edison and $1000 from California. This made the car very affordable. If you are ready to go electric, try the Bolt! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse