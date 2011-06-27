  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Leather Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Blazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevrolet Blazer
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,200
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6600 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,200
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Sound & Technology Packageyes
Interior Luxury Packageyes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Storage Optimization Packageyes
Sun and Wheels Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,200
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,200
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Black Finish Grilleyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kityes
Gloss Black Emblem Kityes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Length191.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4210 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base112.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Exterior Colors
  • Sunlit Bronze Metallic
  • Oakwood Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Galvanized/Light Galvanized, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Leather info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars