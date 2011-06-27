Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

I call mine "Old Reliable" johnnyt3 , 06/12/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful My father got this car when it was about a year old. It's the LS model, so it's got pretty much all the options. Dad was a careful driver, so after more than a decade when he gave it to me, it had about 137K miles, but had been maintained meticulously. In the two years that I have have it, the only issues I have had were typical Blazer issues of the wiper circuit board, the recline handles breaking off, and the bushings on the door hinges wearing out. The only other "serious" issue was the alternator dying at about 140K miles. The replacement was easy, as I did it myself at a cost of $90 and less than an hour of labor. Report Abuse

People need to learn how to drive! cobrabas1983 , 09/08/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My dad and i have owned a 1998 Chevy Blazer since 2003, bought it with just over 60,000 miles on it. It has been the best truck we have ever owned, other than wear and tear items we have not had to replace anything major. It currently has 142000 + miles and it is running like a champ with many years to go. If people would take care of their cars they wouldnt have much to bitch about, i just had to change the ORIGIONAL ball joints and some other bushings at 140000! Brakes, tires and other wear items are not the cars fault its the way people drive! I have towed cars, boats, and my landscape trailer with my blazer with out fail for 9 years.

1998 Chevy Blazer LS 4WD 2 door (4.3L) Bill Smith , 12/08/2015 LS 2dr SUV 4WD 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Its not that bad of a truck. I haven't had the best experience with this truck because of the lack of maintenance by the previous owner. I know most of the blazers don't have my problems. But a common problem for the blazers has happened to mine which would be the levers on the seats. Truck is like a beater truck. Engages into 4WD and works great but has problems coming out. Engine is pretty strong. Takes off pretty quick for a 6 cylinder. Makes all kinds of squeaking noises and rear is ready to go. Had to put a new A/C system in the truck including a right-rear axle seal bearing. Like i said the previous owner did not take care of it and abused it. So most blazers most likely will not have this problem. If this truck wasn't abused like it was i would feel strong about the truck. But any vehicle that you abuse will be messed up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Better then expected Rooster , 03/13/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought mine with 115,000 on it, changed the shocks right away but since then I've had no problems what-so-ever. Started every morning through the Minneasota winter, heated up just fine and the 4 wheel drive was a blessing. I'm just starting to see a little rust on the rear bumper but thats an easy fix. It could be a bit more comfortable ride but I have a bad back and for a SUV it's not bad at all. Over all for the price I can't complain.