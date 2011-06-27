Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

Like a Rock Nate , 07/21/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Runs great! Got it brand new in 94 still have and plan on keeping it. Has some minor problems that I can get fixed. But all in all its never failed me. Report Abuse

Beats the hell outta Broncos nate , 02/13/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My dad bought this truck brand new in 1994. Looks just like the picture on this website. I always told him once I turn 16 I'm getting the truck and sure enough I got it. This beast surely is like a rock. My friend has a 94 bronco and we hooked chains. I pulled him all around his own driveway! Id like to put a 4 inch suspension on it and a solid front axle but im happy with it the way it is. Shes got a 150,000 miles and runs as good as the day my dad bought it. Id recommend this thing over any truck cuz nothing can compare to a k5. I wish they would have kept making these instead of converting them to tahoes. Report Abuse

Pleased but need bigger 94 Blazer , 10/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The only large repair that Ive had was a faulty distributer. Its been very reliable. Report Abuse

Great SUV brod , 01/11/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1994 Blazer is one of the best SUV's around. I have no promblem getting anywhere with the powerful 5.7 liter V8. Definately one to look for if you want a great used SUV! Report Abuse