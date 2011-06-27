  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Like a Rock

Nate, 07/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Runs great! Got it brand new in 94 still have and plan on keeping it. Has some minor problems that I can get fixed. But all in all its never failed me.

Beats the hell outta Broncos

nate, 02/13/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My dad bought this truck brand new in 1994. Looks just like the picture on this website. I always told him once I turn 16 I'm getting the truck and sure enough I got it. This beast surely is like a rock. My friend has a 94 bronco and we hooked chains. I pulled him all around his own driveway! Id like to put a 4 inch suspension on it and a solid front axle but im happy with it the way it is. Shes got a 150,000 miles and runs as good as the day my dad bought it. Id recommend this thing over any truck cuz nothing can compare to a k5. I wish they would have kept making these instead of converting them to tahoes.

Pleased but need bigger

94 Blazer, 10/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The only large repair that Ive had was a faulty distributer. Its been very reliable.

Great SUV

brod, 01/11/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 1994 Blazer is one of the best SUV's around. I have no promblem getting anywhere with the powerful 5.7 liter V8. Definately one to look for if you want a great used SUV!

Lives up to its name,Thug,Beast of beauty

lynn86, 07/26/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my truck! Bought it in winter of 2010. Some repairs done, I have minor rust around tips of body. Handles like the dickins. 191209 Kms as of now.I have a question though, anybody know why the speedometer occasionally jumps back and forth, other wise this truck is built likeck. a rock. Im starting on the rust today, Ill say it again *I love my truck! I dont like driving in cars, I feel too close to the ground.

Research Similar Vehicles