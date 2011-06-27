  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Beretta Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Beretta
Overview
See Beretta Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2125
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.8/421.2 mi.343.2/483.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.15.6 gal.
Combined MPG2125
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6200 rpm120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.43.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.4 in.183.4 in.
Curb weight2795 lbs.2649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright White
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
