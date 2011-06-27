Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Coupe Consumer Reviews
good runnin car
great running car but after 200,000 miles the wear is starting to show. best part is im a mechanic backyard mainly but enough to fix all the major problems that have occured on the vehicle itself. the engine and transmission have been fully rehauled so the motor does not have but 60,000 on it ive replace all the interior, seats, dash and some other misilanous parts in fact an entire page worth limiting the problems for the next buyer the reason for selling is the fact that i have a better car to drive but this is a great start for any new driver that is still learning real easy to drive and very dependable
don't waste your time
i have never seen so many problems with a car within 3 years! i have had the brakes changed(pads and rotors) fuel pump, 4 of the 6 fuel injectors had to be changed, the altenator, and the transmission 2x. i finally got rid of the piece of junk when the thing wouldn't pass the emmissions test. it also just started getting transmission problems again. do a favor and look into foreign cars. HONDA. i disliked them at first(only because i was all for american) but now am a total believer in them.
I own one!!
I think it is built because of looks and bought because of looks...granny mobiles would run better than mine did and actually anyone else I know that owns one!! Sad isn't it?? but true!!
high mileage problems
Although the styling is real nice, there have been too many reliability problems with the on board computer system for a recommendation. I experienced problems with stalling and shutting off after extended highway driving. This does not represent too much of a problem if you are in town with plenty of opportunities to get a quick tow. However, if you are not armed with a cellphone and are in the middle of nowhere, as was my experience, this little auto will leave you high and dry if it decides to act up. The exterior bits are also inferior. The side molding comes off after a few years and the rubber handle to the turn signal tends to slide off.
the car that keeps going
I now curently have 247500 miles on my beretta. i have had to replace the fuel pump at 240000 and it has had an oil leak since 1996, but it hasn't gotten any worse. so i just keep adding fluids and it keeps going. the body is tough too. i go hit from behind at 30 miles per hour and all i got was a crack in my bumper and the other car was a honda accord and it was crumpled in the front.
