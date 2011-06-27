Used 2009 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
How much fun is this?
About a month ago, I purchased a 2009 Aveo5 2LT for my daughter. The only options not on the vehicle were leatherette seats and a sunroof. After driving small, medium, and large SUVs for several years, I had forgotten how much fun driving a small car really is. My daughter needed to get to grad school at UCLA and we drove across the country from North Carolina (2700 miles). Since I am 6 feet 3 inches tall (with long legs) I was concerned, but I found it comfortable, quiet, and with good handling, even on the day we traveled 680 miles. I was very pleased with the overall 31 mpg we got on the trip, especially since the little thing was loaded. It cost just $318 in gas for the trip!
Happy with the purchase of my first new car
I bought this car new off the lot. Within a few months I noticed a screeching noise out on the open highway in a cross wind. Come to find out it was something to do with the design of the vehicle (not safety) and after a quick fix at the shop, the noise was gone. I wanted a bare bones car. Lets features, less to go wrong, less expense. This car is perfect for me. It can be parked anywhere, not overly spunky but can whip it on the highway. The fuel mileage is great, only a few minor repairs (mostly from lack of use, not over use) like creaky doors, a rear hatch release that sticks, heater only works on blast (at least it works). If you are looking for something to get you from point A to B without a lot of bells and whistles, this is your ride. It now has 78,000kms on her, just had the control arm replaced today, new water pump a couple weeks ago. These are things that are going to need replacing regardless, and I think after 6 years that is fair. Still has original brakes, clutch, wipers, numerous other things. I am more than happy with 'The Intimidator'. I would buy another one in a minute. It's GREAT in the snow! (Granted you know how to drive in it. I am Canadian. I have this skill)
Don't Waste Your Money
Overall the 09 Chevy Aveo5 LT is an "okay" economy vehicle. Plus side is safety, Eco-Friendly, gas mileage and some what dependable. This car would be a great car for a high school/ college student. Not a family vehicle!!! If you decided to purchase this vehicle, please get all warranties and extended warranties. Please take the car to your nearest Chevy Dealer and have all recalls changed immediately. This will save your life (trust me). There isn't much room in the vehicle and there are several problems with the A/C of the vehicle. If you live in Alaska or a cold climate, then you're good. Sucks in FL.
Not bad for the money
This car hauls me up over a 9000 ft summit at 70 mph, granted it is singing for all its worth but it gets the job done. 32 mpg highway. Handles well. Has some cheap stuff like drink holder and hood release, gas cap and interior plastic parts. It was thousands cheaper than the stripped toyota and we have cruise, tilt power everything and on star. Overall its ok 3 out of 5. Has had some issues with front end and ate a set of tires in 20k miles. It is a inexpensive economy car, not a caddy. If I had the extra 4k I would buy the toyota but then you start getting into a lot more money higher payments etc for ECONOMY.
(Still the) Least reliable I've ever owned
Edmunds emailed recently to have me come back and update my review. All I have to offer is I was lucky to offload this lemon for 20% of its original sticker price when it was just 5 years old with 90k kms. Still the biggest pile of junk I've owned in 20 years of car ownership. Update - Edmonds emailed me to update again. Replaced it with a used vehicle of the same model year from a different make and have had 0 problems in now 6 years. More confidently can say I'll never buy a Chev again. This purchase taught me that buying new is not worth it, a warranty isn't worth anything if the car is a pile of junk, and GM produces plenty of those these days. Original review below; I bought this car new in 2009, knowing full well that I was making a trade off on some of the bells and whistles offered in other models. That's not an issue; if it wasn't for it being an unreliable and expensive piece of junk to run I would still be driving it. I have a mechanical background, and know about driving and maintaining a car to make it last. Unfortunately, in the six years of ownership and only 70k kilometers (43k miles) this heap was in and out of the shop at least a dozen times. The last year of ownership, when it was out of warranty cost me more in repairs then my last GM vehicle did in 10 years and over 350k kms (210k miles). In short, never again a GM for me.
