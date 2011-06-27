Used 2008 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Happy camper ! john gomez , 08/27/2016 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in late 2008. It has 120k miles on it. the only problems I have had with it is the valve cover gasket likes to leak after 2-3 years and the headlights got so foggy I just replaced the assemblies with new ones. I change the gasket myself so thats really not that big an issue. Air conditioning still works great and I still get 34mpg highway. The a/c reduces power on takeoff and lowers gas mileage but thats to be expected on a baby car. I had the timing belt replaced at 80k miles along with the water pump and idler pulleys and the old belt still looked very good. I have been very happy with this car and hope to drive it well over 200k miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An honest review Clark , 08/30/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Aveo hatchback. My 1st was a 2004 (1st year production). It was the automatic and I learned that to get the most out of this vehicle, I should have gotten the 5-speed. I only had this car for 1 year as I traded it on a Honda Element. I regretted it from day one. Anyway, last year (2008) I purchased another Aveo5 LS 5-speed new for $12,000 "out-the-door". It was equipped with factory cruise control and was pinstriped! I now have almost 25,000 miles on it and it still is a great car! I get an honest 35 MPG without the air on and 32 with the air on. I have noticed that on the highway I only get 30 MPG when the cruise is set to 72 MPH. Great car..minor issues covered by warranty.

1.5 year review Matthew505 , 03/11/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had this car since 4/08. A few comments: The bad- she hates the snow here in Chicago. Handles well driving, but be prepared to shovel or use traction pads when parallel parking with over 5 inches on the ground. The smaller tires, very low power+ low to the ground= tough parking. Other issues: small tires treads will pick up every stone in the road. You will hear them when the windows are down- annoying. Good: only maintenance done outside of oil was a brake job around 14K miles. Rotors rusted. Only drive about 15 miles a day, but lots of stop and go. Overall, not a bad car. Wanted cheap car, got one that works. Bought an aftermarket radio and speakers, so all is well with the commute.

A TRUE AMERICAN MADE LEMON lemon , 10/25/2015 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 19 people found this review helpful Never buy a chevy aveo , it is a piece of crap!! Had to put a radiator in it , transmission , computer, and now head gasket blown!! Nothing but a waste of money wanna take a baseball bat and beat it to pieces.They really need to take theses lemons off the market.I am extremely disappointed and will never buy a chevy again Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value