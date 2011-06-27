  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5(57%)4(22%)3(14%)2(5%)1(2%)
4.3
42 reviews
Happy camper !

john gomez, 08/27/2016
5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car new in late 2008. It has 120k miles on it. the only problems I have had with it is the valve cover gasket likes to leak after 2-3 years and the headlights got so foggy I just replaced the assemblies with new ones. I change the gasket myself so thats really not that big an issue. Air conditioning still works great and I still get 34mpg highway. The a/c reduces power on takeoff and lowers gas mileage but thats to be expected on a baby car. I had the timing belt replaced at 80k miles along with the water pump and idler pulleys and the old belt still looked very good. I have been very happy with this car and hope to drive it well over 200k miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
An honest review

Clark, 08/30/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Aveo hatchback. My 1st was a 2004 (1st year production). It was the automatic and I learned that to get the most out of this vehicle, I should have gotten the 5-speed. I only had this car for 1 year as I traded it on a Honda Element. I regretted it from day one. Anyway, last year (2008) I purchased another Aveo5 LS 5-speed new for $12,000 "out-the-door". It was equipped with factory cruise control and was pinstriped! I now have almost 25,000 miles on it and it still is a great car! I get an honest 35 MPG without the air on and 32 with the air on. I have noticed that on the highway I only get 30 MPG when the cruise is set to 72 MPH. Great car..minor issues covered by warranty.

1.5 year review

Matthew505, 03/11/2010
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have had this car since 4/08. A few comments: The bad- she hates the snow here in Chicago. Handles well driving, but be prepared to shovel or use traction pads when parallel parking with over 5 inches on the ground. The smaller tires, very low power+ low to the ground= tough parking. Other issues: small tires treads will pick up every stone in the road. You will hear them when the windows are down- annoying. Good: only maintenance done outside of oil was a brake job around 14K miles. Rotors rusted. Only drive about 15 miles a day, but lots of stop and go. Overall, not a bad car. Wanted cheap car, got one that works. Bought an aftermarket radio and speakers, so all is well with the commute.

A TRUE AMERICAN MADE LEMON

lemon, 10/25/2015
5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
14 of 19 people found this review helpful

Never buy a chevy aveo , it is a piece of crap!! Had to put a radiator in it , transmission , computer, and now head gasket blown!! Nothing but a waste of money wanna take a baseball bat and beat it to pieces.They really need to take theses lemons off the market.I am extremely disappointed and will never buy a chevy again

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
This Car Sucks

cjk67, 09/14/2013
14 of 20 people found this review helpful

We bought this thing used in 2011. It had 24k miles on it at the time. Immediately, the battery had to be replaced. Since then, hoses, water pump, and tires have had to be replaced. The gas cap door has fallen off and the driver's side door lock fell in. A piece of plastic near the rear passenger door fell off. It's the worst freakin' car I've ever owned and that includes the Jaguar that was always in the shop. I will never own another Chevy.

