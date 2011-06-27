Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan Consumer Reviews

She's a good old gal lovee , 10/25/2014 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my basic Aveo in Feb 2007 right off the lot, brand new. My little silver bullet has been a pretty car with only a few minor problems. in 2012 i had to get the valve cover gasket replaced, 2013 both rotors had gone bad, but mechanically, she really has had any major motor issues. I feel she has a few good years left, as i don't think the basic model was intended to last beyond 10yrs. But, she may surprise me and keep on going. Report Abuse

07 Aveo LS sedan corvette owner , 04/17/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased this car this month in order to get too and from school. What a great investment. this is my first manual transmission car and "BOY" is this little thing fun.It looks good going down the road and is an overall great car. Not to mention this thing will take you 400 miles on a single tank of gas. Report Abuse

Little Red Car D Johnson , 03/05/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought this car for commuting after the gas prices finally got too much for me to pay with my truck. Been through two midwest winters and although it is small and light, trouble on the road from snow and ice has been minimal. The heater puts out enough heat to be comfortable and the vents are well placed for comfort. The high seating position is a treat and the turning radius makes in town driving easy. Bought the car used so had to accept that there is no cd player, but the aux. input has more than made up for it. The car has more pick up and go than I had anticipated and has great driver visibility and has been extremely reliable up to this point. Report Abuse

Great Car, Simple and Fun! Shauna , 02/10/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have really enjoyed my Chevy Aveo. I purchased this vehicle right out of college looking to save money on gas and the purchase price. I have not had any problems with the vehicle at all. I keep up on all the maintenance and just got new tires at 46,000 miles. Not a luxury car for sure but the LT is nice with leather, wood and some stainless accents...plus the AUX is nice and the 6 disc changer. Everything I needed and would definitely recommend it! p.s. I live in WI...handles unreal in the snow for the size! My first winter I was REALLY nervous but my pumpkin (burnt orange:) never let me down! Report Abuse