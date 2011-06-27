Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan Consumer Reviews
She's a good old gal
I bought my basic Aveo in Feb 2007 right off the lot, brand new. My little silver bullet has been a pretty car with only a few minor problems. in 2012 i had to get the valve cover gasket replaced, 2013 both rotors had gone bad, but mechanically, she really has had any major motor issues. I feel she has a few good years left, as i don't think the basic model was intended to last beyond 10yrs. But, she may surprise me and keep on going.
07 Aveo LS sedan
I purchased this car this month in order to get too and from school. What a great investment. this is my first manual transmission car and "BOY" is this little thing fun.It looks good going down the road and is an overall great car. Not to mention this thing will take you 400 miles on a single tank of gas.
Little Red Car
Bought this car for commuting after the gas prices finally got too much for me to pay with my truck. Been through two midwest winters and although it is small and light, trouble on the road from snow and ice has been minimal. The heater puts out enough heat to be comfortable and the vents are well placed for comfort. The high seating position is a treat and the turning radius makes in town driving easy. Bought the car used so had to accept that there is no cd player, but the aux. input has more than made up for it. The car has more pick up and go than I had anticipated and has great driver visibility and has been extremely reliable up to this point.
Great Car, Simple and Fun!
I have really enjoyed my Chevy Aveo. I purchased this vehicle right out of college looking to save money on gas and the purchase price. I have not had any problems with the vehicle at all. I keep up on all the maintenance and just got new tires at 46,000 miles. Not a luxury car for sure but the LT is nice with leather, wood and some stainless accents...plus the AUX is nice and the 6 disc changer. Everything I needed and would definitely recommend it! p.s. I live in WI...handles unreal in the snow for the size! My first winter I was REALLY nervous but my pumpkin (burnt orange:) never let me down!
Economy Commuting Work Car
When looking for an economy car that primarily would be used for work/commuting, I looked for in this order: reliablity/dependability, gas mileage, price, and options/looks. Amoung others looked at: Ford Focus, Saturn ION, and the economy one from Toyota (which I can't remember the name of but, not much to be disired either). After test driving and having the vehicle I have which is the Chevy Aveo. I am happy with its performance, maintenance, options, price, and gas mileage, and I like how it handles curves. I feel safe and comfortable. Even though it's slow going up hill at the rate of speed I prefer, but it's keeping my gas mileage reasonable. Overall, I don't regret purchasing it
