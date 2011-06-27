  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT2 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Avalanche
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5767 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Maximum payload1433 lbs.
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P265/70R 113 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
