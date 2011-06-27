Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck LTZ owner , 11/15/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Great truck does everything I ask from hauling my boat and landscape materials such as rocks, yet is good looking enough to hang with the Mercedes and Lexus at high end restaurants. The only cheapness I've found is the plastic door handles which look and feel like chrome both inside and out, tend to break and fall apart in the FL. heat, as well as some failures in some of the electronic sensors over time. The plastic wings behind the windows also turn from black to light gray if you don't constantly maintain them with a protectant. Report Abuse

My second Avalanche Avalanche Lover , 08/13/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 2009 Avalanche is my second one. I had a 2003 Avalanche that was the most reliable and cheapest to maintain truck that I have ever owned. I traded it at 148,000 miles and never even put brakes on it. I love my new 2009 Avalanche also. It is more comfortable and roomier than my 2003. Fuel economy appears to be better and improving. it is a pleasure to drive and passengers enjoy the room and comfort. I will always drive a Avalanche as long as they are in production. they are great trucks very reliable the quality and durability is outstanding making ownership affordable by not having additional unexpected breakdowns or maintenance issues keeping current on Preventative Maintenance is key. Report Abuse

Never again Bradley , 08/31/2017 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Paid for LTZ 4WD model 4 years ago. Been in the shop 2 times since purchasing. Folding mirrors stopped working almost immediately, cruise control randomly goes out (especially during colder months), I've had all 4 door handles worked on (very cheaply made), lumbar support has stopped functioning properly, small oil leak & radio/AC buttons peeling and cracking. This has not been a quality purchase for me and I am very disappointed in my Chevy. I will never again purchase from this manufacturer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

best truck ive had Hugh , 05/30/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2006 Dodge ram 1500 crew cab, and this is a lot better than the Dodge the design interior and exterior is great, everything fits together great, the power on the 5.3l is great, I usually tow between 5000-7000 pounds, and I can tow that easily in this truck, love the mid gate for when I take out my atv, the interior looks and feels better than my wife's Mercedes e-class, this has to be the best truck I've ever had Report Abuse