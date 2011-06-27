Used 1997 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews
What's not to like
Of course, there are those who think every vehicle should be custom built to do everything they personally want. They want 50 mpg and capacity to haul the biggest load imaginable. Very good van - built on a truck chassis and the engine has plenty of power to tow a good sized trailer (5,500 lbs). Lots of driver and passenger comforts-armrests, etc. Easy to drive even when towing a big load. It's not a Ford F-350 so don't expect that! Great van, bigger than a mini-van and a lot better.
Stay Away from Astro and GMC Products
The Astro Van has known manufacturing defects that GMC/Chev. have not addressed which include, the side window not locking in an open position, transmission slippage, idler arm defects which result in early wear of tires. This is a poorly built, low volume vehicle that either needs to be pulled from assembly or fixed.
TRANSMISSION
TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS,MEVERY YEAR, THE ELECTRICAL, GAS PEDAL STICKS, THE TIRES ARE FACTORY ONLY.
A Real Lemon But Love It Anyway!
EVERYTHING has been replaced early and often. Maintained by the book at dealership. My 3rd Astro and will likely get another. This must be a lemon but I love it anyway. It's cost a fortune to repair but had extended warranty for alot of the repairs. But can't seem to get out of the dealership for less than $600 a pop. But it's the perfect sized van for my needs! Just wish it was more reliable. Do wish they had a 4th door though.
The Hat Trick Van
Love these vans, my third one. The 88 went 360,000, 94 AWD still strong at 455,000. I have been told mileage would drop of on these Vortecs, but I just pulled 21mpg on recent trip (8 hrs). Lots of power (190hp?), great reliablity, rides great. I don't know of a better buy for your money. Rides like a car ,hauls like a truck. Wife is confident with AWD. The EXT AWD hugs the road in windy conditions, much better that the 2WD.
Sponsored cars related to the Astro
Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Astro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner