Used 1996 Chevrolet Astro Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Astro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/513.0 mi.378.0/459.0 mi.378.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.41.5 ft.41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3998 lbs.4309 lbs.4309 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Maximum payload1952.0 lbs.1952.0 lbs.1791.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Astral Silver Metallic
  • Tan
  • Victory Red
  • Ghost White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Med Beige
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Med Gray
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Astral Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Light Gray
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Med Beige
  • Med Gray
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Tan
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Med Gray
  • Victory Red
  • Light Gray
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Tan
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Astral Silver Metallic
  • Med Beige
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
