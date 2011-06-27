Used 1995 Chevrolet Astro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/513.0 mi.405.0/513.0 mi.405.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Curb weight3998 lbs.3998 lbs.3998 lbs.
Height76.2 in.76.2 in.76.2 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Red Metallic
