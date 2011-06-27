  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Astro Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Astro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151615
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg15/20 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/486.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG151615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length176.8 in.186.8 in.176.8 in.
Gross weight5950 lbs.5600 lbs.5950 lbs.
Height76.2 in.76.2 in.76.2 in.
Maximum payload1769.0 lbs.1983.0 lbs.1769.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
