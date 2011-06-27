Used 1996 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3998 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height75.9 in.
Maximum payload1952.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Med Beige
  • Victory Red
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Med Gray
  • Light Gray
  • Tangier Orange
  • Tan
  • Astral Silver Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
