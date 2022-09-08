The Edmunds long-term test promise

Edmunds has a long history of buying and owning new cars. We see it as a crucial part of our testing process. Living with a car day to day is a different experience to a test drive. The vehicles are shared among our 40-strong editorial team, adding to the depth and breadth of opinion.

We think our process is particularly pertinent for a startup brand, where the undeniable challenge of building a new car for the first time can have real-world repercussions for the consumer. That's why we've owned five different Teslas and recently added a Rivian R1T to our fleet. They join a mix of EVs and gas-powered cars from the "old world," all of which you can read about here on our long-term road tests page. We tell their story, warts and all. No one is given a free pass.

Our Lucid Dream ...

Ryan ZumMallen's video details the car that we've bought, our initial impressions and what we'll be looking out for in the months ahead. There'll be more videos to follow and we'll also tell the story across our social channels and on our blog. If you own a Lucid and would like to share your experience, we'd also love to hear from you at editorial@edmunds.com.