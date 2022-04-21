TRACK TESTED: 2022 Lucid Air Dream Range Breaks 3 Seconds to 60

The extra punch in this mode is, well, palpable. The 60-mph time drops by half a second to 2.8 seconds, and we're pretty sure all four tires were spinning at some point during the launch. While not quite as mind-bending as launching the Model S Plaid, there's plenty here to make your passengers pucker. The quarter mile comes up in 10.3 seconds at 132.2 mph, a whole 2 seconds and 20 mph quicker than the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, and that Benz is not slow.

While the tires and brakes felt sufficient stopping from 60 mph, the distance of 127 feet is on the long side for a modern car. Also, quickly slowing from over 135 mph was a little hairy since those all-seasons didn't have the bite we'd have liked for the amount of inertia built up at that point. In related news, the Lucid was prone to understeer around our skidpad and turned in a semi-respectable 0.89 g average, which again isn't surprising for its weight on those all-season tires.