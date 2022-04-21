TESTED: 2022 Lucid Air Dream Sets New EV Range Record

Over the course of a lengthy day of driving at a near ideal average temperature of 67 degrees, we managed to travel a total of 505 miles, 15 fewer than the EPA estimate. Coming up short is something we're used to seeing with companies like Tesla and now Lucid that implement all five cycles of the EPA's test rather than the more common two-cycle approach. Short or not, anything with a range of over 500 miles is incredible, and Lucid has moved the bar 83 miles higher, relegating the EQS 450+ to a distant second place.
How efficient is the Lucid Air Dream Range?
While the Lucid's range is the headline news, energy consumption is an important factor as well. Energy consumption is what determines how much your miles will cost you. The unit of measurement for consumption, the kilowatt-hour, can be thought of as the EV equivalent of a gallon of gasoline. Just like gas, the price of electricity varies depending on where you live. For example, you'll pay about 9 cents per kWh in Nebraska as of this writing, whereas in Hawaii it'll run you about 37 cents.
Lucid takes efficiency seriously and has gone to great lengths in creating what it says is the world's most aero-efficient luxury car, with the highest electric voltage architecture (900-plus volts) of any production EV on the road.
Those efforts look to have paid off. For a car this heavy with an absurd 933 horsepower on tap, the efficiency is incredible. By the EPA's numbers, the Dream Range model consumes 27 kWh every 100 miles. After charging the Lucid back to full via our Level 2 (240-volt) charger, we calculated an efficiency of 28.3 kWh/100 miles, which is slightly less efficient than the EPA figure. Still, compared to its closest competitor, the Tesla Model S Plaid, which we also found to be remarkably efficient, the Lucid is about 12% more efficient in our real-world charging experience.
So how much does it cost to charge up the Air Dream Range?
Using the Edmunds observed consumption rate of 28.3 kWh/100 miles, if we lived in Hawaii, our 505-mile trip in the Air Dream Range would have cost us $52.88, while if we lived in Nebraska, that same trip would ring up at just $12.86. If we compare the Lucid to its most efficient competition, the Model S Plaid (32.1 kWh/100 miles), the same 505 miles would have cost $59.98 in Hawaii and $14.59 in Nebraska. Considering the price of admission for either of these supersedans, the difference in cost for charging is pretty negligible, even in the most expensive state.