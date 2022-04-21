TESTED: 2022 Lucid Air Dream Sets New EV Range Record

Electric vehicles are a hot topic that's only getting hotter as gas prices hit new highs. But although more people are considering EVs for their next purchase, there's still one concern that ranks at the top:

Range, or how far an EV will go on a single charge.

That's where Lucid Motors comes in. The upstart automaker intends to shatter this concern with its all-new 2022 Air, an electric car with the potential to travel over 500 miles on a single charge in 933-horsepower Dream Range trim. That's farther than most gas-powered cars can go after topping off, let alone EVs, which generally tap out around 300 miles at the most. But all that anxiety-crushing range doesn't come cheap, as our Air Dream Range test car would set you back a cool $170,500, before factoring in any federal and state tax incentives, of course.

Notably, only one Lucid Air Dream specification is capable of doing the 500-mile mambo — the Range variant with 19-inch wheels, which is the one we tested. It carries an EPA range estimate of 520 miles. But if you opt for 21-inch wheels, that number drops to 481 miles, while the equally priced 1,111-hp Dream Performance model is rated at 471 miles with 19-inch wheels and 451 miles with 21s.

We were eager to see if our test car's 520-mile EPA estimate would hold up in the real world. Going in, the reigning champ on our EV range leaderboard was the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ at an overachieving 422 miles. The Lucid was a fair bet to unseat the Benz, but by how much — and how efficient would it be, especially with all that horsepower? Here are the results from Edmunds' real-world range loop.