VinFast Will Build 150,000 Cars a Year in North Carolina

You might not have heard of Vietnamese automaker VinFast just yet, but it plans on making waves in the American market, and soon. But before the company can challenge the likes of Genesis, Volvo and Acura, it needs to build cars we can buy. That's why the company has just announced a new manufacturing plant in Chatham County, North Carolina.

Construction on the new plant will start this year and is scheduled to be finished by July of 2024, according to VinFast. Once it's fully operational, the facility will make up to 150,000 cars a year. Presumably, most of those cars will be for the U.S. market, with some being shipped to other parts of the world, but VinFast didn't say specifically where these vehicles will be sold. The plant is a part of a $2 billion investment from VinFast, and the company says it will create thousands of jobs right in the heart of North Carolina in a county west of Raleigh.