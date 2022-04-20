Lincoln Star Concept Previews Upcoming Lincoln EVs

The Star Concept is an all-electric two-row crossover roughly the length of a midsize SUV. If the Star Concept looks a little familiar to you, you're not alone. The downward-swept roofline evokes the Land Rover Range Rover's profile, while the back end's full-width taillight bar and pinched design aren't too dissimilar from the Kia EV6's.

But there are also unique aspects of the exterior design — even ones not necessarily shared with other Lincolns. Check out the LED light signature, for example, which extends across the front end and even reaches up in between the hood and fenders. The illuminated Lincoln logos on the front and side are incorporated into the bodywork rather than being stick-on appliques. The LED strips on the wheel arches might be a little too outgoing for the relatively reserved Lincoln brand, but they do make the Star Concept immediately recognizable at night, as do the backlight vertical bars on the front grille and rear hatch.

You'll find other interesting — and uniquely concept-y — design elements with all of the Star Concept's doors, hatch and hood opened and expanded. For instance, the entire hood lifts up, rather than being hinged at the front or rear, and the front grille slides forward, creating a sort of storage tray in the frunk. This setup doesn't seem especially practical for loading and unloading cargo, but it is certainly eye-catching. The hood features an electrochromatic glass top, which can turn from transparent while you're driving to opaque while the vehicle's parked to keep prying eyes from seeing what's underneath. The rear hatch is split-opening, so the lower portion, which folds down, can be used as a picnic bench should you be so inclined.

Radical interior is a little more far-fetched